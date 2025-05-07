Cardinals gather in Vatican to elect new pope

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cardinals from around the globe are convening in Vatican to begin the process of selecting a new pope, following the passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday.

Cardinals will take part in a mass at St Peter's Basilica this morning and will later walk to the Sistine Chapel to cast their votes under Michelangelo's frescoes, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Once they enter the chapel, they will have no communication with the outside world until a new pope is elected.

Then we wait for smoke to emerge from the chapel’s chimney. If it's black, there will be more rounds of voting tomorrow. White smoke signals that a new pope has been chosen.

