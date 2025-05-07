Cardinals unite in Mass ahead of papal conclave

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Catholic Church's cardinals on Wednesday took part in the pre-Conclave 'Pro Eligendo Romano Pontifice' Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica before the start of the election of the new pope later in the day.

The Mass was presided over by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, and featured both the 133 cardinal electors who are taking part in the Conclave and those who are not eligible because they are older than 80, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the afternoon the cardinals will set off from Santa Marta residence inside the Vatican, where most of them are staying during the conclave, in a procession to the Pauline Chapel of the Apostolic Palace, and then enter the Sistine Chapel.

There will be a catechesis by Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa and the swearing of the oath of office followed by the first vote on who should succeed Pope Francis.

The first smoke signal from the papal conclave will come from the Sistine Chapel "not before 7pm" on Wednesday, Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni said on Tuesday.

There will then be four votes and two smoke signals a day until a new pontiff is elected.

So on Thursday, the first smoke signal could be around noon, unless a new pope is chosen in the first vote of the day, in which case the white smoke would puff out of the chimney at around 10:30 a.m.

Similarly, the subsequent smoke signal would not come until around 7:00 pm unless the first vote of the afternoon were decisive, in which case the white smoke would come out at around 5:30 p.m.

Francis died on April 21, Easter Monday, at the age of 88 after 12 years at the helm of the Church.

