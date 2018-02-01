Carelessness led an Armenian soldier to a hospital bed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another incident, as a result of which a seriously injured soldier was hospitalized, has been recorded in the Armenian army the other day.

Defence.az reports citing Armenian media that in one of the units of the enemy army stationed in the occupied territories, a soldier named Levon Tagmasyan was hospitalized with a trauma.

The details of the incident were not reported, but it became known that lawyer Arman Yeghiryan arrived to investigate the fact. Although the command tries to conceal the incident, one of the injured soldier's fellows-in-arms that Tagmasyan received a serious injury to his left leg. It is assumed that the incident occurred as a result of violation of safety rules.

News.Az

