Caspian littoral states can work on joint energy projects: ADA University rector

The Caspian littoral states have an opportunity to work on joint energy projects, Hafiz Pashayev, Rector of ADA University in Baku, said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the closing ceremony of the 16th Baku Summer Energy School, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The rector highly appreciated the positive activity of the Baku Summer Energy School.

Pashayev stressed that Azerbaijan has an important position in the global oil and gas market.

The 16th Baku Summer Energy School was organized with the support of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University in partnership with SOCAR, bp Azerbaijan, Kolin, Masdar and TotalEnergies.

