Cathay Pacific suspends Dubai flights until April end
- 1052452
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/cathay-pacific-suspends-dubai-flights-until-april-end Copied
Source: Bloomberg
Hong Kong-based carrier Cathay Pacific has suspended all flights to and from Dubai amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
In a statement, the airline said all services on the route have been canceled up to and including April 30, 2026.
The company cited the evolving security situation in the Middle East and warned that further adjustments to its flight schedule may be required in the coming days.
By Nijat Babayev