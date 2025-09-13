Causeway Bay lighting shop fire sparks major rescue, two hospitalized

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Level Two fire broke out at a ground-floor lighting shop on 2-6A Causeway Road, Causeway Bay, at 12:04 p.m. on Saturday, sending thick smoke billowing into the air.

According to the Fire Services Department, 33 people were evacuated, with firefighters using an aerial ladder to rescue six people — three men and three women — from the building. Two water jets and four breathing apparatus teams were deployed, and the fire was extinguished by 1:06 p.m, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

Initial reports said a man in his 70s and a woman in her 30s suffered smoke inhalation. Both were conscious when taken to Ruttonjee Hospital for treatment.

Residents of a second-floor elderly care home said they heard “bang, bang, bang” explosions during the blaze. Fourteen people, including residents and staff, escaped to the ground floor, with at least one resident later hospitalized after feeling unwell.

The Transport Department announced road closures due to the incident. Parts of the Wan Chai-bound lanes on Causeway Road near Moreton Terrace were shut, with traffic diverted. Vehicles traveling towards North Point were barred from turning right into Causeway Bay Road and Leighton Road. Congestion was reported in the area.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, with initial suspicions pointing to an overheated air conditioner.

