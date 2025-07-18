Cellphone internet shutdowns sweep Russia, further tightening control on online freedom

+ ↺ − 16 px

A viral Instagram rap video by blogger Pavel Osipyan has captured growing frustration among Russians over widespread mobile internet disruptions. In the clip, which has garnered over 500,000 views, Osipyan jokes about life in Rostov-on-Don, rapping: “We have internet until 12 o’clock, and recently there’s been no connection at all. No need to be angry, just get used to it already.”

His complaints reflect a broader reality: cellphone internet shutdowns have swept across dozens of Russian regions in recent months, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Officials say the restrictions aim to thwart Ukrainian drone attacks, particularly in border areas such as Rostov-on-Don, home to Russia’s Southern Military District, but outages have spread to parts of Siberia and even the Far East. Sporadic Wi-Fi disruptions have also been reported.

The blackouts have disrupted daily life. Residents told the Associated Press that digital payments fail, ride-hailing apps freeze, and ATMs often don’t work. In some cases, people have reverted to paper maps and cash transactions to navigate outages.

Digital rights advocates warn the shutdowns set a dangerous precedent. “Such measures, once legitimized under the pretext of security, risk becoming permanent tools of censorship and control,” said Anastasiya Zhyrmont, policy manager for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at Access Now.

Russia already ranks among the most restrictive nations for online freedom, with the Kremlin tightening its grip on the internet since the start of the war in Ukraine. The latest outages, experts say, represent an unprecedented escalation that could further isolate citizens and stifle access to independent information.

