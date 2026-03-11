Iran claims largest strike on Israel since war began - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran says it carried out its largest military strike against Israel and US-linked targets since the current escalation in the Middle East conflict began, according to Iranian state television.

The overnight assault on March 11 involved a wave of missiles and drones that lasted for at least three hours, state media reported, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Iranian broadcasters said the operation was part of the 37th wave of “Operation True Promise 4,” which Tehran described as its most powerful strike so far against enemy positions in the region.

According to the report, Iran launched super-heavy Khorramshahr ballistic missiles during the attack. Targets allegedly included a satellite communications center near Tel Aviv, as well as Israeli military facilities in Haifa and West Jerusalem.

State television also claimed that US-linked targets were struck, including American military bases in Erbil, Iraq, and in Kuwait.

The reports have not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, the conflict continues to spread across the region. Lebanese civil defense officials said Israeli aircraft carried out airstrikes in the Aishat Bakar neighborhood in central Beirut, raising concerns about further escalation.

The latest exchange of strikes underscores the growing risk of a wider regional confrontation involving multiple countries across the Middle East.

News.Az