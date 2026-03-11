Instagram down: App, server issues reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

Instagram is experiencing a global outage, leaving thousands of users unable to send messages or access certain features on the platform.

More than 10,000 users have reported issues with the app, with the United States seeing the largest number of complaints. In India, around 250 users are currently affected, News.Az reports, citing outage-tracking website Downdetector.

The disruption began at approximately 7:40 a.m. IST on March 11.

Most users reported problems with the app itself. Around 71% of complaints were related to difficulties accessing Instagram, while 20% reported server connection problems. Another 5% said their Instagram feed or timeline was not loading properly.

The outage appears to be affecting several major US cities, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, Washington, and New York, based on Downdetector’s outage map.

Instagram’s parent company Meta Platforms has not yet officially confirmed the outage.

Meanwhile, frustrated users have taken to X to report the issue and ask whether the platform is down.

“Is Instagram down? I can’t reply to my friend,” one user wrote on the platform.

The cause of the disruption remains unclear, and it is not yet known when services will be fully restored.

News.Az