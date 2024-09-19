Yandex metrika counter

Censorship everywhere in America - Elon Musk

Censorship everywhere in America - Elon Musk

Censorship is everywhere in the United States, American entrepreneur Elon Musk wrote on his X page , News.Az reports.

"Censorship is everywhere in the United States," he emphasized.

Previously, Musk said that the United States risks "sliding into tyranny" if the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump does not win the November 2024 election.

Earlier, Musk assessed the debate between Harris and Trump.

