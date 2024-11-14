Central Asian countries sign climate and glacier protection pact

+ ↺ − 16 px

A joint session on addressing glacial melting in Central and West Asia, through the Glaciers to Farms (G2F) initiative, was held during the 29th UN Climate Change Conference, News.Az reports.

The session featured discussions around challenges caused by glacial melting.Following the discussions, the Central Asian countries signed declaration on partnership for Climate Change, Glaciers and Transboundary Cooperation.The event was attended by the environment ministers of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as representatives of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Green Climate Fund. The meeting also featured implementation of the "Glaciers to Farms" (G2F) program, financed by the Green Climate Fund and ADB.

News.Az