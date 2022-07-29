Central Bank of Azerbaijan decides to keep discount rate unchanged

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided to keep the discount rate unchanged at 7.75%, News.Az reports.

The ceiling of the interest rate corridor remained at 9.25%, while floor is set at 6.25%.

The CBA will announce the next decision on the interest rate corridor parameters on September 16.

More details about the decision will be provided later at the press conference with the participation of CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov.

News.Az