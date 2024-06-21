Central Bank of Azerbaijan keeps discount rate unchanged

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided to keep the discount rate at 7.25%, News.Az reports citing the CBA.

The lower threshold of the interest rate corridor remained at 6.25% and the upper at 8.25%.“This decision was made taking into account the comparison of actual and projected inflation with the target range of 4±2%, the dynamics of inflation factors, and the assessment of the risk balance. One of the key reasons behind the decision regarding the interest rate corridor is the neutralization of factors that increase and decrease inflation,” the CBA said in a statement.

