Central Bank of Azerbaijan raises interest rate

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has raised the interest rate from 8.75 percent to 9 percent, News.Az reports citing the bank's press service.

According to the bank, the upper limit of the interest corridor was raised from 9.75 percent to 10 percent, and the lower limit - from 7 percent to 7,5 percent.

The CBA will publish the next decision on monetary policy on June 21, 2023.

On March 29 this year, the Central Bank raised the discount rate by 0.25 percentage points to 8.75 percent. The upper limit of the interest corridor was raised from 9.5 percent to 9.75 percent, and the lower limit - from 6.75 percent to 7 percent.

