Central Bank of Azerbaijan, World Bank mull investment projects

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank (WB) discussed investment projects, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said on X, News.Az reports.

"Today, we met with the World Bank delegation at the Central Bank. We addressed the World Bank's present activities in Azerbaijan, ongoing efforts to build the new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) (2025-2028), strategic directions covered by the CPF, investment projects, and shared views on development priorities and plans. Furthermore, we addressed collaboration opportunities between the Central Bank and the WB, as well as ongoing technical assistance programs," Kazimov said.

Last year, the CBA governor and WB Vice President Antonella Bassani twice held discussions on preparations for the Country Partnership Framework Program (2024-2028), as well as financing of new investment projects.

For more than 30 years, Azerbaijan and the World Bank have worked together. Since 1995, the group has provided more than $500 million in support of 56 private sector development projects, resulting in the creation of around 4,000 jobs.

News.Az