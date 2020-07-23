Ceremony of discharging of servicemen from active military service to reserve held

+ ↺ − 16 px

In furtherance of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan for active military service and the discharge of servicemen from active military service to the reserve for the period from July 1 to July 30, 2020,” in accordance with the order of the Minister of Defense the ceremony of discharge to the reserve of sailors who have completed service in the Naval Forces was held

During the event, the servicemen who distinguished themselves and achieved success during their military service were awarded.

News.Az

