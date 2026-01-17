Yandex metrika counter

CERES-2 rocket fails during maiden commercial flight

The CERES-2, a privately-developed commercial carrier rocket, failed during its first flight on Saturday.

The rocket lifted off at 12:08 p.m. Beijing Time from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, but an anomaly occurred during its flight, causing the mission to end unsuccessfully, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Authorities said the cause of the failure is under investigation, and further updates are expected as the review progresses.


