Chad suspends visas for US citizens in response to travel ban

Chad has responded to its inclusion in the U.S. travel ban on 12 countries by suspending visa issuance for American citizens, President Idriss Deby announced in a Facebook post on Thursday, citing the principle of diplomatic reciprocity.

"I have instructed the government to act in accordance with the principles of reciprocity and suspend the issuance of visas to U.S. citizens," Deby said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Chad has no planes to offer, no billions of dollars to give, but Chad has its dignity and pride," he added, referencing Qatar's $400 million gift of an aeroplane to former President Trump. Chad joins seven other African countries affected by Washington's travel ban.

