Champions League round of 16 draw: Possible matchups and head-to-head records
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw will take place on Friday, determining which teams will face off in the next stage of the competition.
UEFA.com breaks down the potential matchups, offering a look at each team’s possible opponents and reviewing their head-to-head records in previous UEFA club competitions, News.Az reports.
Teams can be drawn against clubs they’ve already encountered in the group stage or from the same national association.
Who can each team play in the round of 16?
Top eight from the league phase
Arsenal
Can play: Feyenoord, PSV
Previous meetings
Feyenoord N/A
PSV P10 W4 D4 L2 F13 A6
Aston Villa
Can play: Club Brugge, Dortmund
Previous meetings
Club Brugge P1 W0 D0 L1 F0 A1
Dortmund N/A
Atletico Madrid
Can play: Bayern, Real Madrid
Previous meetings
Bayern P8 W2 D2 L4 F5 A13
Real Madrid P10 W3 D2 L5 F11 A16
Barcelona
Can play: Benfica, Paris
Previous meetings
Benfica P10 W4 D4 L2 F13 A11
Paris P15 W6 D4 L5 F28 A27
Inter
Can play: Feyenoord, PSV
Previous meetings
Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3
PSV P4 W3 D1 L0 F6 A2
Leverkusen
Can play: Bayern, Real Madrid
Previous meetings
Bayern N/A
Real Madrid P7 W1 D2 L4 F11 A15
Lille
Can play: Club Brugge, Dortmund
Previous meetings
Club Brugge N/A
Dortmund P2 W0 D2 L0 F1 A1
Liverpool
Can play: Benfica, Paris
Previous meetings
Benfica P12 W7 D1 L4 F25 A15
Paris P4 W2 D0 L2 F6 A7