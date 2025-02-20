Champions League round of 16 draw: Possible matchups and head-to-head records

Champions League round of 16 draw: Possible matchups and head-to-head records

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw will take place on Friday, determining which teams will face off in the next stage of the competition.

UEFA.com breaks down the potential matchups, offering a look at each team’s possible opponents and reviewing their head-to-head records in previous UEFA club competitions, News.Az reports.

Teams can be drawn against clubs they’ve already encountered in the group stage or from the same national association.

Who can each team play in the round of 16?

Top eight from the league phase

Arsenal

Can play: Feyenoord, PSV

Previous meetings

Feyenoord N/A

PSV P10 W4 D4 L2 F13 A6

Aston Villa

Can play: Club Brugge, Dortmund

Previous meetings

Club Brugge P1 W0 D0 L1 F0 A1

Dortmund N/A

Atletico Madrid

Can play: Bayern, Real Madrid

Previous meetings

Bayern P8 W2 D2 L4 F5 A13

Real Madrid P10 W3 D2 L5 F11 A16

Barcelona

Can play: Benfica, Paris

Previous meetings

Benfica P10 W4 D4 L2 F13 A11

Paris P15 W6 D4 L5 F28 A27

Inter

Can play: Feyenoord, PSV

Previous meetings

Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3

PSV P4 W3 D1 L0 F6 A2

Leverkusen

Can play: Bayern, Real Madrid

Previous meetings

Bayern N/A

Real Madrid P7 W1 D2 L4 F11 A15

Lille

Can play: Club Brugge, Dortmund

Previous meetings

Club Brugge N/A

Dortmund P2 W0 D2 L0 F1 A1

Liverpool

Can play: Benfica, Paris

Previous meetings

Benfica P12 W7 D1 L4 F25 A15

Paris P4 W2 D0 L2 F6 A7

News.Az