Charanjit Ahuja, veteran Indian music composer, dies aged 74

Veteran Punjabi music composer Charanjit Ahuja has died at the age of 74, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

He passed away at his home in Mohali on Sunday evening, September 21, after a long battle with throat cancer.

His death has sent shockwaves through the Punjabi music industry, with fans and fellow artists mourning the loss of a musical icon.

From Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to several veteran music artists of the Punjabi music industry have mourned the death of Charanjit Ahuja and prayed for his soul's repose. Celebs have described his death as an irreparable loss to the Punjabi music industry.

Charanjit Ahuja is survived by his wife, Sangeetha Ahuja and three sons. All three sons of Charanjit Ahuja are active in the music industry. His elder son, Sachin Ahuja, is a legendary music producer of Punjabi cinema.

Charanjit Ahuja composed music for many Punjabi films, including 'Banoon Duniya Da', 'Gabaru Punjabi Da', 'Dushmani Jattam Di', 'Toofan Singh', etc. He has a music studio in Delhi where he used to work. However, he shifted to Mohali a few years ago due to illness.

