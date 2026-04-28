Yandex metrika counter

KFC India operator Sapphire Foods posts quarterly loss

  • India
  • Share
KFC India operator Sapphire Foods posts quarterly loss
Source: AP

Sapphire Foods, the Indian operator of KFC and Pizza Hut chains, has swung to a consolidated loss in the fourth quarter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The franchisee for U.S.-based Yum Brands reported a consolidated net loss of 126.1 million rupees (about $1.33 million) for the March quarter, compared with a profit of 17.9 million rupees in the same period a year earlier.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      