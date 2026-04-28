KFC India operator Sapphire Foods posts quarterly loss
- 28 Apr 2026 13:38
- 28 Apr 2026 13:43
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- India
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Source: AP
Sapphire Foods, the Indian operator of KFC and Pizza Hut chains, has swung to a consolidated loss in the fourth quarter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The franchisee for U.S.-based Yum Brands reported a consolidated net loss of 126.1 million rupees (about $1.33 million) for the March quarter, compared with a profit of 17.9 million rupees in the same period a year earlier.
By Nijat Babayev