Air India flight makes emergency landing after mid-air snag

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An Air India flight operating from Mumbai to Bhopal, carrying 175 passengers, made an emergency landing at Raja Bhoj Airport in Madhya Pradesh after a technical snag was reported mid-air, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Airport officials confirmed that the aircraft landed safely at around 3:20 pm on Tuesday.

According to officials, the pilot informed Air Traffic Control about a technical issue during the flight.

Following the alert, all standard safety protocols were immediately activated to manage the situation.

Authorities reported seamless coordination between Air Traffic Control, airline ground operations, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and the airport’s fire and rescue team, ensuring the aircraft’s safe landing.

No injuries were reported among passengers or crew members, and all on board were safely evacuated after landing.

Following the incident, the return flight from Bhopal to Mumbai, which had 178 passengers booked, was cancelled as a precautionary measure.

Officials are currently examining the technical fault that caused the emergency landing in order to ensure safety compliance and prevent similar incidents in the future.

News.Az