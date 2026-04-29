Tesla boosts India push with Model Y L launch events

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Tesla India officially marked the arrival of its new Model Y L this week, hosting a series of launch events across its key Experience Centres under the theme “Building a World of Amazing Abundance.”

The company confirmed that the long-wheelbase electric SUV is now available for public viewing at its flagship locations in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Priced at ₹61.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tesla Model Y L is a specially adapted version of Tesla’s best-selling SUV. It comes with a 150 mm extended wheelbase and features a redesigned three-row cabin layout, including individual captain seats in the second row, designed to better suit the Indian market’s demand for spacious family-oriented vehicles.

The Model Y L is equipped as standard with All-Wheel Drive and offers a claimed WLTP range of 681 km. While customers can currently view the vehicle at Tesla stores starting April 28, 2026, the first deliveries are expected to begin in June.

Tesla’s entry into the Indian automotive market has been the result of a multi-year process involving extensive regulatory discussions. Following the Indian government’s introduction of a new EV policy in early 2024—which reduced import duties for companies committing to local manufacturing—Tesla significantly expanded its retail and infrastructure footprint in the country.

The company launched its first Experience Centres in mid-2025. In Mumbai, the centre is located at Maker Maxity in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). In Delhi, it is situated at Worldmark 3 in Aerocity. Meanwhile, the Gurugram facility in Sector 48 operates as an integrated Tesla Centre, combining sales, service, and delivery operations.

Beyond vehicle sales, Tesla is also rapidly expanding its charging infrastructure across India. The company has already deployed its V4 Supercharger stations in Mumbai and Delhi, offering peak charging speeds of up to 250 kW, which can provide up to 275 km of driving range in approximately 15 minutes.

The “Building a World of Amazing Abundance” theme showcased at the launch reflects Tesla’s updated global mission direction, which earlier this year expanded its focus beyond electric vehicles to include broader ambitions in sustainable energy systems, robotics development, and autonomous transportation technologies.

News.Az