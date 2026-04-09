Charles and Camilla mark 21 years of marriage

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King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary today, cementing a partnership spanning over five decades. Once the subject of intense public scrutiny, Camilla has transformed her image from "the other woman" to the King’s indispensable "rock" and soulmate, proving her enduring role at the heart of the British Monarchy.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been in one another’s lives for more than five decades, and as they celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary today, it is clearer than ever that Camilla is the King’s soulmate, his rock and, most importantly, his best friend, News.Az reports, citing Express.

What started as a fleeting romance soon spiralled into one of the world’s most talked-about affairs. Camilla Parker Bowles was cast as ‘the other woman’ who had every detail of her private life written about for the world to devour. But after a PR masterclass, years of hard work, and an irrepressible determination to make a difference, she proved to everyone that she was here to stay.

News.Az