Charles Michel re-elected as president of European Council
- 25 Mar 2022 05:35
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 171751
- World
Charles Michel re-elected as President of the European Council for a second term - until November 30, 2024, said in a statement of the EU summit, which takes place in Brussels, News.Az reports citing the organization.
"The European Council today re-elected Charles Michel as its President for a second term of two and a half years, from 1 June 2022 to 30 November 2024. Charles Michel was also re-appointed as President of the European Summit for the same period," the organization said in a statement.