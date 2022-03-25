Yandex metrika counter

Charles Michel re-elected as president of European Council

Charles Michel re-elected as President of the European Council for a second term - until November 30, 2024, said in a statement of the EU summit, which takes place in Brussels, News.Az reports citing the organization. 

"The European Council today re-elected Charles Michel as its President for a second term of two and a half years, from 1 June 2022 to 30 November 2024. Charles Michel was also re-appointed as President of the European Summit for the same period," the organization said in a statement. 


