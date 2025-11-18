ChatGPT down due to widespread Cloudflare outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is currently unavailable for many users worldwide due to the ongoing widespread Cloudflare outage, News.Az reports.

The global cloud network, which supports numerous websites and online services, is experiencing widespread problems.

As a result, multiple platforms—including the social media site X and ChatGPT—are affected, leaving users unable to access services. Cloudflare is investigating the issue and working to restore normal operations.,

Currently, users are struggling to access most platforms. Similar to the recent AWS outage that caused multiple websites to go down, this outage is now creating problems across numerous sites on the internet.

News.Az