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Dashalti to operate as a tourism village, Special Representative says

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Dashalti to operate as a tourism village, Special Representative says
Photo: AZERTAC

“The village of Dashalti in Shusha will operate as a tourism village,” said Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President in the Shusha district, in a statement to journalists within the framework of the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Construction of the village will begin this year,” he added.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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