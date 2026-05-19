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NATO jet shoots down Ukrainian drone in Estonia

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NATO jet shoots down Ukrainian drone in Estonia
Photo: Reuters

A NATO military jet intercepted and shot down a drone of apparent Ukrainian origin over Estonia on Tuesday, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told local news outlet Delfi. The incident marks the latest in a troubling wave of airspace violations across Baltic nations bordering Russia.

The region has seen an uptick in stray military hardware since March, with several Ukrainian reconnaissance or combat drones unintentionally drifting into the sovereign airspace of NATO members Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Finland, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The geopolitical fallout from these recurring incursions has already triggered political instability in the region, including the resignation of the Latvian government last week over its controversial handling of the security threats.

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NATO has not yet publicly commented on the shootdown or the source of the drone's navigation error.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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