Hikmet Hajiyev: Not every country is capable of hosting a forum on the scale of WUF13

Hikmet Hajiyev: Not every country is capable of hosting a forum on the scale of WUF13

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“Not every country in the world has the capacity and conditions necessary to host events on the scale of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13),” Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said during the WUF13 forum in Baku.

He noted that Azerbaijan had already established itself as a venue for major international events, News.Az reports, citing Report.

“Azerbaijan successfully hosted COP29 and is now also successfully hosting WUF13. Not every country has the conditions required to organise such events. The reasons may include security challenges and wars,” the presidential aide said.

News.Az