US ‘contradictory, excessive stances’ serious obstacle to diplomacy, Iran FM says

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the United States’ “contradictory and excessive stances” remain a serious obstacle to the success of diplomatic efforts.

Araghchi made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran on Monday with visiting Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who travelled to Iran for consultations with senior Iranian officials, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language broadcaster Press TV.

According to Press TV, Araghchi’s comments referred to what Tehran sees as repeated US attempts to pressure Iran into negotiating over its right to peaceful nuclear energy and its defensive capabilities, while Washington continues to maintain economic, political and military pressure on the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian foreign minister also referred to previous instances of what he described as US violations of commitments towards Iran, in an apparent reference to Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement and its support for Israel during what terms recent “unprovoked aggression” against the country.

Despite what he called deep mistrust towards the US administration, Araghchi said Iran had entered the diplomatic process “out of a sense of responsibility” and in an effort to end the cycle resulting from the conflict.

He added that while Iran remained committed to diplomacy, it would continue strengthening its preparedness to defend the country’s security and national interests.

Referring to what he called the wide-ranging consequences of the “American-Israeli aggression” against Iran for both the region and the wider world, Araghchi said the international community should hold those responsible accountable.

He also accused Israel and the United States of committing atrocities, including the killing of 170 students and teachers in the southern Iranian city of Minab during what he described as the early stages of the latest attacks.

For his part, Naqvi referred to what he called “constructive and useful” talks held earlier with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Iran’s interior minister, stressing Islamabad’s commitment to expanding comprehensive ties with Tehran.

The Pakistani minister also expressed hope that Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts could help promote peace and stability in the region.

News.Az