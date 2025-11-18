Cloudflare down: Major outage causes widespread website failures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Parts of the internet experienced disruptions as technical issues at Cloudflare caused some websites to stop working.

Users trying to access platforms such as X, formerly known as Twitter, and the film reviewing site Letterboxd encountered error messages indicating that Cloudflare problems were preventing pages from loading, News.Az reports, citing the Independent.

Cloudflare, an internet infrastructure provider, supplies key technologies that power many online services, including tools to protect websites from cyber attacks and maintain uptime during high traffic periods.

In a statement, the company said, “Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers. Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Tracking website Down Detector, which monitors outage, was also hit by the technical problems itself. But when it loaded it showed a dramatic spike in problems. Affected users saw a message indicating there was an “internal server error on Cloudflare’s network”. It asked users to “please try again in a few minutes”.

Major websites in Azerbaijan are also affected by the outage.

News.Az