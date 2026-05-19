Shusha and Trabzon sign sister-city pact at UN urban forum

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Within the framework of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) organized by the United Nations (UN), a memorandum on sister-city relations was signed between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The document was signed by Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, and Ahmet Metin Genç, Mayor of the Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Shusha has previously established sister-city relations with nine cities. With today’s memorandum of understanding, this number has increased to ten.

News.Az