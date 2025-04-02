ChatGPT down: Service temporarily unavailable for some users

+ ↺ − 16 px

ChatGPT is currently experiencing disruptions, with some users unable to access the service properly.

The system instead returned a warning that “something went wrong” and would refuse to answer queries. It advised users to refresh the page – but that did not seem to work, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

The outage came just a day after the chief executive of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, warned that the intense interest in its new image-creation tools could cause issues both with existing products and the release of new ones.

OpenAI acknowledged the outage on its status page. It said that it had found a “mitigation” and suggested that service should be on its way towards being restored.

But it did not appear to affect all users. Some were able to get online as usual – and it was not clear why.

News.Az