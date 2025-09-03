ChatGPT down: Users worldwide report outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

ChatGPT has been hit by an outage with hundreds of users reporting issues assessing the service just as they start work.

More than a thousand complaints were picked up by Down Detector on Wednesday morning, News.Az reports, citing The Sun.

This latest problem appears to stop ChatGPT from responding to users whenever they type a prompt.

"Chatgpt is not responding to conversations!" one user wrote on X.

"Never experienced this before..."

Another joked: "I'm so sad. My work partner is down."

It's not clear whether the problem is limited to some users or widespread at the moment.

However, tests run by The Sun show ChatGPT working despite reports continuing to come in on social media, suggesting it may be a limited issue.

ChatGPT's service status page has also updated to show that a problem has been detected.

"ChatGPT Not Displaying Responses," it reads.

"We are investigating the issue for the listed services."

