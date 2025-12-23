ChatGPT launches Spotify-style year-in-review feature

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI has introduced a Spotify-like year-in-review feature for ChatGPT users, designed to highlight your activity and make you feel good about yourself.

For example, one user’s “year in poetry” included flattering descriptions such as “built worlds from data and sound” and “chase truth where the signals abound,” News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

ChatGPT also praised the user’s chat style as “sharp, journalistic, data-driven—curious, concise, and always pushing for clarity, insight, and practical application.”

The year-in-review provides insights about your key themes, usage stats, and even a playful “archetype” based on your interactions. Among the stats one user received:

Top 1% of ChatGPT users for messages sent

First 0.1% of all users for ChatGPT usage

7,590 em-dashes used

6,723 messages sent

137 images generated via ChatGPT

The feature also offers a “your year, painted in pixels” visualization and attempts to predict the future, though predictions are more like whimsical fortune-cookie messages, with statements such as, “Your lens – literal or metaphorical – will show you a pattern you didn’t know you were mapping.”

To access your ChatGPT year-in-review, open the ChatGPT app on Android, iOS, or the web. The feature is not available on the Mac native app, and only individual users in select markets—including the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand—receive it. Team, enterprise, or education accounts are excluded due to privacy and data-retention concerns.

