ChatGPT Voice launches in Apple CarPlay

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OpenAI has introduced a new voice-first version of ChatGPT designed for Apple CarPlay, allowing drivers to interact with the AI assistant using hands-free voice commands while on the road.

The feature is available on supported iPhone models running iOS 26.4 and works through the ChatGPT mobile app, News.Az reports.

Once installed and connected, users can:

Open the ChatGPT app via CarPlay

Start a new voice conversation

Continue existing chats using voice input

The rollout aims to bring AI assistance into driving environments, offering a more natural, hands-free experience for users.

ChatGPT is now available in CarPlay.



The voice mode you know, now available on-the-go.



Rolling out to iPhone users running iOS 26.4+ where CarPlay is supported. https://t.co/aXQqH9MNuG pic.twitter.com/yk3qdLa99r — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 2, 2026

Despite the new functionality, the feature comes with significant restrictions.

OpenAI confirmed that ChatGPT Voice in CarPlay cannot access maps, vehicle systems, or real-time location data. It also cannot control other apps such as navigation tools or messaging services.

In other words, it cannot act as a driving assistant for directions or route guidance.

OpenAI has also issued safety guidance, urging drivers to use the feature responsibly.

Users are advised to set up the app before driving and rely strictly on voice interaction while the vehicle is in motion, following all local traffic laws.

The update marks another step in integrating AI assistants into everyday environments, but the limitations highlight ongoing concerns about safety, control, and access to sensitive driving data.

News.Az