Chemical factory fire injures 15 in Madrid

Chemical factory fire injures 15 in Madrid

A fire at a chemical factory near the Spanish capital, Madrid, has injured at least 15 people, three of them seriously, according to BBC.

Several explosions were reported in the factory in Arganda del Rey, 27km (16 miles) from Madrid, the regional emergency service said on Twitter.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. Fire fighters have been sent to the area.

The area has been evacuated. A thick plume of smoke can be seen from afar.

