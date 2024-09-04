Chevron finalizes turnaround maintenance at Kazakhstan's largest oilfield

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chevron-led Tengizchevroil has successfully completed a major turnaround at its legacy oil and gas processing facilities in Kazakhstan.

The maintenance work, carried out on two of the five production trains at the KTL processing plant in the Tengiz oilfield, was finished on schedule and within budget. The turnaround achieved a 23% improvement in execution efficiency compared to a similar project in 2019, News.Az reports citing foreign media. The operator has also underscored higher usage of Kazakh labour and services during the latest turnaround, answering requests from authorities to contract more local providers.“Over 7000 Kazakhstani employees participated in the turnaround and 20 local contractor companies were able to implement a number of improvement activities focused on plant integrity and reliability,” Tengizchevroil said in a statement.The completion of the turnaround will allow Tengizchevroil to restore the usual level of oil export shipments to international markets via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium-operated pipeline.The pipeline runs from the Tengiz field across Kazakhstan and Russia to a marine terminal near the Russian port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea, and usually carries about 95% of Tengiz oil output to export destinations.The KTL turnaround is already the second major work undertaken at legacy field facilities at the Tengiz field this year, with a previous turnaround completed in the second quarter.

News.Az