Chevron
Chevron, Quantum plan joint bid for Lukoil’s foreign assets
07 Jan 2026-16:18
Chevron, US oil stocks jump after Trump's Venezuela comments
05 Jan 2026-15:20
Who controls Venezuela’s oil — and what changes after
Maduro’s removal
04 Jan 2026-14:58
The Saudis may buy LUKOIL
21 Dec 2025-15:01
Chevron tops Q3 estimates as Hess deal drives record production
31 Oct 2025-15:51
Greece selects Chevron-Helleniq consortium for offshore gas exploration
24 Oct 2025-11:30
Chevron sees up to $400 million Q3 hit from Hess acquisition
25 Sep 2025-16:14
Chevron plans major investments in S. Korea’s refining, petrochemical sectors
08 Sep 2025-11:41
Iraq signs oil exploration deal with US's Chevron
19 Aug 2025-23:15
BTC pipeline will free Kazakhstan from dependence on Russia
05 Aug 2025-08:50
