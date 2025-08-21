Chicago Bulls set to retire Derrick Rose’s No. 1 jersey
Photo: Getty Images
The Chicago Bulls will retire Derrick Rose’s No. 1 jersey on Jan. 24, 2026, in a postgame ceremony on the court when the team hosts the Boston Celtics.
To celebrate the announcement, the Bulls will display graphics of Derrick Rose outside the United Center and in the atrium today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Fans can join in and celebrate Derrick throughout the season by attending four games, during which the Bulls will give away collectible Derrick Rose figurines at gates throughout the United Center while supplies last.
The four figurines represent different chapters of Derrick’s Bulls career.
- “Rookie of the Year” Derrick on November 4, 2025, versus the Philadelphia 76ers, courtesy of AT&T: The Bulls selected Derrick with the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft after one season at the University of Memphis. In his rookie season, Derrick burst onto the scene, averaging 16.8 points, 6.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in 81 games. He went on to win Rookie of the Year, receiving 111 of the 120 first-place votes.
- “Face Mask” Derrick on December 17, 2025, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, courtesy of Culligan International: In practice before the start of the 2015-16 season, Derrick suffered a fractured orbital eye bone that required surgery and caused him to return to the floor with a protective face mask. Despite the injury, Derrick started 66 games and averaged 16.4 points, 4.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game that season.
- “MVP” Derrick on February 22, 2026, versus the New York Knicks, courtesy of United Airlines: Derrick was named the Most Valuable Player for the 2010-11 season and remains the youngest recipient in NBA history. During that season, Derrick averaged 25 points, 7.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game, playing in 81 regular season games and leading the Bulls to a 62-20 record and the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
- “Green Jersey” Derrick on March 19, 2026, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, courtesy of Rush University System for Health: During the 2010-2011 season, Derrick and the Bulls wore a green alternate uniform twice, winning on the road against the New Jersey Nets and at home against the Washington Wizards. Derrick averaged 22 points and 4.2 assists per game when wearing the green jersey that season.