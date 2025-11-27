Yandex metrika counter

Child, staff member injured in Melbourne school shooting

Source: news.com.au

A child and a staff member sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing at a primary school in Melbourne’s southeast suburb of Berwick on Thursday morning.

Emergency services responded to reports around 9 a.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

An eight-year-old boy was treated at the scene by paramedics and did not require hospitalization.

A female staff member with minor injuries was also treated on-site.

The incident prompted a brief lockdown at the primary school and a nearby secondary school. Police located an 11-year-old boy after the incident, who was questioned and taken to hospital for assessment.

Victoria’s Department of Education stated that the incident involved a young student behaving dangerously and confirmed it would provide additional wellbeing support to those affected.


