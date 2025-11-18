Police fatally shoot armed man after stabbing incident in Queensland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police in the Australian state of Queensland have fatally shot a man after he stabbed another man and threatened a woman in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) said in a statement that officers responded to reports that a man had been stabbed in the neck by another man on a street in the town of Caboolture, 40 kilometers north of Brisbane, around 3:42 a.m. on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The armed offender fled the scene on foot, the QPS said, and was found a short time later threatening a female member of the public.

An officer shot the man, who died at the scene.

The man who was stabbed was transported to hospital in a serious condition and the woman was not physically injured.

The QPS said that the matter is under investigation.

News.Az