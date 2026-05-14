China achieves successful launch of Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket - VIDEO
Source: China Daily
China successfully launched a Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket into space on Thursday from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
The carrier rocket blasted off at 11:00 a.m. (Beijing Time), and the rocket’s second stage successfully entered its preset orbit, marking the successful completion of the flight mission.
🚀 Zhuque-2E Y5
🕒 03:00UTC May 14
📍 Jiuquan pic.twitter.com/3eWYKkELVh
🚀 Zhuque-2E Y5
By Nijat Babayev