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China achieves successful launch of Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket - VIDEO

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China achieves successful launch of Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket - VIDEO
Source: China Daily

China successfully launched a Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket into space on Thursday from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The carrier rocket blasted off at 11:00 a.m. (Beijing Time), and the rocket’s second stage successfully entered its preset orbit, marking the successful completion of the flight mission.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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