China achieves successful launch of Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket - VIDEO

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China successfully launched a Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket into space on Thursday from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The carrier rocket blasted off at 11:00 a.m. (Beijing Time), and the rocket’s second stage successfully entered its preset orbit, marking the successful completion of the flight mission.

🚀 Zhuque-2E Y5

🕒 03:00UTC May 14

📍 Jiuquan pic.twitter.com/3eWYKkELVh — CNSPACE (@CNSpaceflight) May 14, 2026

News.Az