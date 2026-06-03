Nestle buys out yfood in first major deal for new CEO

Nestle buys out yfood in first major deal for new CEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nestle has officially agreed to fully acquire the Munich-based smart food brand yfood Labs, marking the very first acquisition under the leadership of new CEO Philipp Navratil since he took the helm in September.

The global packaged food giant originally purchased a 49% stake in the company back in 2023. Under the newly announced deal, the remaining shares held by yfood's founders will officially transfer to Nestle on July 3, 2026. While both parties have agreed to keep the exact financial terms of the transaction confidential, the buyout signals Nestle's aggressive push into the booming alternative nutrition sector, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Known for its catchy "THIS IS FOOD" slogan, yfood has established a dominant footprint across Germany and the wider European market. The brand's diverse product lineup includes:

Ready-to-drink meal replacement shakes.

Nutritional powders.

High-protein food bars.

The acquisition comes on the heels of a massive year for the startup. In 2025, yfood clocked approximately €150 million in sales, fueled by strong double-digit year-on-year growth. Backed by Nestle’s immense distribution power, the brand is now actively preparing to expand into major new markets outside of Europe.

A Strategic Move for Nestle

The buyout serves as a confident step forward for Nestle, which recently beat first-quarter sales forecasts and maintained its steady annual outlook.

The acquisition allows the Switzerland-based conglomerate to diversify its portfolio with a high-growth asset at a critical time. Nestle continues to successfully navigate global market challenges, including a tough economic turnaround in China alongside rising energy and freight costs stemming from ongoing international conflicts.

News.Az