China aims to strengthen strategic cooperation with UK

+ ↺ − 16 px

China aims to strengthen strategic communication and broaden strategic cooperation with the UK, stated Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his meeting with Jonathan Powell, national security adviser to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in Beijing on Monday.

According to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang said relations between China and the UK “have embarked on a path of improvement and development,” in line with the current global trends as well as the hopes of people from both nations, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Expressing China’s appreciation of the UK’s proposal to develop a “consistent, lasting and mutually respectful” bilateral relationship, Wang said Beijing is willing to enhance strategic communication and expand cooperation with the UK.

Powell expressed Britain's eagerness to boost dialogue and communication with China to build a “stable, practical and long-term partnership.” The two sides also shared perspectives on key issues of mutual interest.

News.Az