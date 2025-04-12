China and Japan hold talks over seafood import ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese and Japanese officials held technical talks regarding Beijing's ban on Japanese seafood imports, local media reported on Saturday.

The online talks were held on Thursday between China's General Administration of Customs and the Japanese Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry, News.Az reports citing Kyodo News.

However, China's customs administration said the technical talks do not mean that Beijing will restart the imports of Japanese seafood products soon.

The latest talks were held after China on Monday said it had detected no abnormalities in seawater and marine life samples following the release of treated radioactive water from Japan's damaged Fukushima power plant.

The Chinese statement came after independent sampling was done by Chinese authorities in late February under the International Atomic Energy Agency monitoring framework.

China implemented a complete ban on Japanese seafood imports just after the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima plant began in August 2023.

Last September, Tokyo and Beijing reached an agreement to gradually resume seafood imports from Japan, contingent on China’s participation in monitoring efforts.

