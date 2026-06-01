Denmark’s new government ready under Mette Frederiksen

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Sources tell Danmarks Radio that Mette Frederiksen will remain at the helm of the Danish government, while the Prime Minister hints on social media that an official announcement is forthcoming.

The Social Democrats, the Socialist People's Party, the Radical Left and the Moderates have agreed on a basis for forming a coalition government, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

This was stated by sources who participated in the negotiations to DR.

The leaders of the four parties left the negotiations at the prime minister's official residence, Marienborg, in the early evening and, according to Danish media, gave cryptic messages. According to DR, "more cryptic than usual."

Mette Frederiksen (S) also left the residence at 7:30 p.m.

"I'm on my way to His Majesty the King," she wrote on.

A government can only be presented after King Frederik has been informed of the political progress. However, he is not at Amalienborg Palace but in Odense.

On Monday it will be 68 days since the Danish general election.

News.Az