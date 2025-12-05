China battles rising flu cases, kids advised caution

+ ↺ − 16 px

Medical facilities across China are struggling with a sharp rise in influenza cases, driven not by the usual winter flu but by the H3N2 strain.

Reports indicate that the virus is affecting hospitals nationwide, from major cities such as Beijing and Tianjin to provinces including Hebei, Henan, Guangdong, Fujian, Shandong, Shanxi, and others, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Concerns over a potential epidemic have intensified after Peng Zhibin, a specialist at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Communist Party of China, declared that China's flu infection rate had reached a phase of sharp escalation in late November.

Chinese social media posts have exposed what seem to be distressing scenes of youngsters queuing for medical attention in hallways as hospital reception areas become packed with patients.

Statistics from the Alibaba Health platform show purchases of flu antiviral medications have rocketed by 500% between November 10-21, sparking worries about a major looming epidemic.

News.Az