Yandex metrika counter

China conditionally approves one-shot recombinant COVID-19 vaccine

  • World
  • Share
China conditionally approves one-shot recombinant COVID-19 vaccine

The Chinese National Medical Products Administration granted conditional market approval to a recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine that requires only one shot, Xinhua reports..

Developed by a research team led by Chen Wei, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a researcher at the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences, it is China's first approved COVID-19 vaccine that relies on adenovirus as the vector to deliver the coronavirus spike gene into the body.

Targeting people aged above 18, the vaccine can be transported and stored at a temperature ranging from 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

The vaccine shows a 65.7-percent efficacy at preventing symptomatic cases and a 90.98-percent efficacy against severe disease in an interim analysis of its global phase-3 clinical trials, according to media reports. In the Pakistan subset, its efficacy at preventing symptomatic cases is 74.8 percent and 100 percent at preventing severe disease.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      