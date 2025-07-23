China defends mega-dam project, claims no harm to India or Bangladesh

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has officially defended the construction of a massive hydropower dam on the Brahmaputra River in the sensitive ecological region of Tibet, insisting that the project will not negatively impact downstream countries such as India and Bangladesh.

The ambitious initiative, announced last Saturday (19) by Chinese premier Li Qiang, marks the start of what is expected to be the world’s largest hydropower dam, located near Nyingchi City in the Tibetan autonomous region close to the disputed Line of Actual Control with India in Arunachal Pradesh, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Brahmaputra River, known in Tibet as the Yarlung Zangbo, flows from this high plateau across northeastern India and Bangladesh, providing vital water for irrigation, drinking, and hydropower to millions. Given the river’s critical role, concerns have rapidly mounted in India and Bangladesh about the impact of this colossal Chinese project on water flows and the environment. At a press briefing on Wednesday (23), Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun asserted that the dam construction “will not have any negative impact on the downstream regions.” Guo said China has engaged in communication with India and Bangladesh, sharing hydrological data and cooperating on flood prevention and disaster mitigation. He stressed that the project is a sovereign matter of China aimed at generating clean energy, improving local livelihoods, and combatting climate change, with all phases—from planning to design and construction—adhering to strict ecological and industrial standards. Chinese authorities also highlighted that water releases will be managed carefully to prevent disasters along the entire river. Guo added that the project supports regional cooperation to benefit communities along the river basin. However, the dam’s scale and proximity to the border have alarmed Indian officials and environmental experts. Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu termed the dam a “ticking water bomb” and an existential threat surpassing even military risks.

News.Az