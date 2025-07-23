China defends mega-dam project, claims no harm to India or Bangladesh
China has officially defended the construction of a massive hydropower dam on the Brahmaputra River in the sensitive ecological region of Tibet, insisting that the project will not negatively impact downstream countries such as India and Bangladesh.
The ambitious initiative, announced last Saturday (19) by Chinese premier Li Qiang, marks the start of what is expected to be the world’s largest hydropower dam, located near Nyingchi City in the Tibetan autonomous region close to the disputed Line of Actual Control with India in Arunachal Pradesh, News.Az reports citing foreign media.